6 Ways Hazelnuts Benefit Your Health

01 Dec, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Hazelnuts are high in magnesium and manganese, both of which are necessary nutrients for strong and healthy bones

Hazelnuts increase satiety and make you feel fuller for longer, which aids in weight loss efforts

Hazelnuts are high in minerals such as vitamin E, manganese, and copper, all of which promote cognitive performance and brain health

Hazelnuts aid in blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity, which is good for diabetes prevention and management

Hazelnuts are high in good fats and antioxidants, which help with heart health

Hazelnuts are high in dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion and regularity

