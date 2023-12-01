6 Ways Hazelnuts Benefit Your Health
01 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Hazelnuts are high in magnesium and manganese, both of which are necessary nutrients for strong and healthy bones
Hazelnuts increase satiety and make you feel fuller for longer, which aids in weight loss efforts
Hazelnuts are high in minerals such as vitamin E, manganese, and copper, all of which promote cognitive performance and brain health
Hazelnuts aid in blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity, which is good for diabetes prevention and management
Hazelnuts are high in good fats and antioxidants, which help with heart health
Hazelnuts are high in dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion and regularity
