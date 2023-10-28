6 Ways to Protect Your Hair from UV Damage
28 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Wear a hat or scarf that blocks UV rays from reaching your hair
Hair sunscreen can absorb and reflect UV rays, thereby protecting your hair from damage
Using leave-in conditioner on your hair can help to create a barrier that protects it from UV rays and other environmental damage
Heat styling can harm hair that has already been damaged by UV rays. As a result, avoid heat styling
Deep conditioning can hydrate and strengthen your hair, making it more UV resistant
Regular hair trimming can help to remove split ends, which are more vulnerable to UV damage
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Best Hair Growth Vitamins for Healthy Hair