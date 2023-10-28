6 Ways to Protect Your Hair from UV Damage

28 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Wear a hat or scarf that blocks UV rays from reaching your hair

Hair sunscreen can absorb and reflect UV rays, thereby protecting your hair from damage

Using leave-in conditioner on your hair can help to create a barrier that protects it from UV rays and other environmental damage

Heat styling can harm hair that has already been damaged by UV rays. As a result, avoid heat styling

Deep conditioning can hydrate and strengthen your hair, making it more UV resistant

Regular hair trimming can help to remove split ends, which are more vulnerable to UV damage

Thanks For Reading!

