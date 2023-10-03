6 Ways to Treat a Painful Ingrown Toenail at Home
03 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
To soften the nail and skin, soak your foot in warm water for 10 to 20 minutes several times a day.
Avoid cutting into the corners and instead cut across the toenail.
To aid in the nail's outgrowth, tuck a tiny piece of cotton or floss under the ingrown edge.
When seated or lying down, raise your foot above the level of your heart to lessen swelling.
Apply some antibiotic cream or painkiller on the affected region.
To prevent placing pressure on the ingrown nail, wear comfortable shoes.
