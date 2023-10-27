6 Winter Skin Care Home Remedies

27 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The gel in aloe vera is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These ingredients help to calm and moisturize the skin

Coconut oil is a natural emollient, which means it helps the skin retain moisture

Oatmeal contains saponins, which have natural cleansing and moisturizing properties

Honey is a humectant, which means it attracts water to the skin. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties

Petroleum jelly is a thick occlusive that aids in the formation of a skin barrier to prevent moisture loss

Sunflower seed oil is a non-comedogenic oil and it also contains vitamin E which helps protect the skin from damage

