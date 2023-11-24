6 Wonderful Health Benefits of Radish
24 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The fiber and low calorie content of radishes promote satiety, which aids in weight control
The vitamin C and antioxidants in radishes promote collagen production, which improves skin elasticity and glow
The antioxidants in radish protect the liver from toxins and aid in detoxification
The fiber content of radishes adds bulk to the stool, easing constipation and diarrhea
The potassium in radishes helps regulate blood pressure and lowers the risk of heart disease
The vitamin C and antioxidants in radishes help the immune system fight infections
