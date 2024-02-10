6 Yoga Asanas To Boost Strength
10 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The bridge pose helps to strengthen the glutes and hamstrings while increasing flexibility in the hip area.
Your whole body becomes active in the Chair pose and it works on the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, core, back and shoulders
Dolphin pose challenges you to maintain your body's stability by using your arm, back, shoulder, and core muscles.
This garland pose helps you build stronger back and thigh muscles as well as more hip flexibility.
The plank pose works incredibly well to strengthen and stabilize the abdominal muscles.
The warrior I pose helps strengthen the muscles in the lower body while stretching the upper body.
