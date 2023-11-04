7 Air Pollution Gadgets That Can Help You Breathe Better
Add air purifiers at home and work, purifiers help filter out fine particles present in the air around you.
Wearing N99 or FFP2 masks is recommended. These masks help filter out harmful airborne particles and protect your lungs.
Having personal air quality sensors and air quality monitors can help you keep track of pollutant levels and send alerts if air quality deteriorates.
Inhalers and breathing analyzers helps during extreme pollution. It helps to manage breathing and helps in aiding respiratory problems.
Humidifiers are an excellent source to improve air quality by adding moisture.
Steaming is a useful technique that you can practice every day at home since it helps your respiratory system function better.
An oxygen measuring device is an essential gadget that helps monitor oxygen in your bloodstream.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Delhi Pollution: 7 Tips To Keep Older, Kids, Pregnant, And Breathless Patients Health