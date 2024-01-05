7 Amazing Benefits of Consuming Soaked Walnuts
05 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Brain Health: Soaked walnuts are richer in antioxidants that helps boost memory, cognitive function and lowers risk of memory loss.
Weight Management: It is rich in fibre and protein that will help to keep the stomach full longer.
It has antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and protect cells from free radicals.
Heart Healthy, These are rich in omega-3 fatty acid that help to boost heart health, boost good cholesterol.
Good for Gut: It may also help with bowel movement, foster good gut bacteria as well.
Diabetes Management: Soaked walnuts also aid in managing blood sugar levels.
It has anti-inflammatory properties too.
