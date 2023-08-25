7 Amazing benefits of Drumstick for kids
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Drumsticks are rich in Vitamins A, C, and K, which are all vital for strengthening the immune system.
Drumstick is a good source of beta-carotene, Vitamin A is essential for good vision.
Drumstick is a good source of iron, which is essential for preventing anemia.
Drumstick is a good source of protein, which is essential for growth and development.
Drumstick is a good source of calcium, which is essential for strong bones.
Drumstick is a good source of fiber, which helps to keep the digestive system healthy.
Drumstick has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help to protect against disease.
