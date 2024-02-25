7 Health Benefits Of Chilli Flakes
25 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Dried red pepper flakes may help in keeping prostate cancer at bay thanks to its capsaicin component.
Antioxidants in chilly flakes help your body battle against oxidative stress and support overall health.
Chilli flakes act as an excellent appetite suppressor and are perfect for people who are on a diet.
Sprinkled dried red pepper flakes help with inflammation, discomfort, and stomach issues.
Chilli flakes are a great source of vitamins A, C, B-6, E, magnesium, iron, and potassium.
You can add red pepper flakes to your morning omelette and boost your heart health.
Red chilli flakes are not only great in taste but also aid in boosting your immune system.
