7 Amazing Health Benefits of Noon Chai (Pink Tea)

08 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Noon chai can help lower cholesterol, lowering the risk of heart disease

The antioxidants in noon chai can help to protect and improve the skin's overall health

The polyphenols found in noon chai can aid in weight loss by increasing metabolism and decreasing fat absorption

Noon chai contains magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C, all of which are important for bone health

The baking soda in noon chai can aid in the neutralization of stomach acid and the relief of indigestion

L-theanine, an amino acid found in noon chai, can aid in relaxation and stress reduction

The antioxidants in noon chai help to boost the immune system and protect against disease

