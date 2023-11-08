7 Amazing Health Benefits of Noon Chai (Pink Tea)
08 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Noon chai can help lower cholesterol, lowering the risk of heart disease
The antioxidants in noon chai can help to protect and improve the skin's overall health
The polyphenols found in noon chai can aid in weight loss by increasing metabolism and decreasing fat absorption
Noon chai contains magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C, all of which are important for bone health
The baking soda in noon chai can aid in the neutralization of stomach acid and the relief of indigestion
L-theanine, an amino acid found in noon chai, can aid in relaxation and stress reduction
The antioxidants in noon chai help to boost the immune system and protect against disease
