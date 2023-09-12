7 Amazing Health Benefits of Ragi (Finger Millet)
12 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Ragi is high in fiber and low in calories, making it an excellent choice for those attempting to reduce weight.
Ragi contains magnesium, which is beneficial to heart health and is also high in fiber, which can help decrease cholesterol levels.
Ragi has a low glycemic index that is it does not induce an abrupt increase in blood sugar levels.
Ragi is high in calcium, which is essential for bone health. It also contains phosphorus, which is a crucial nutrient for bones.
Ragi is high in antioxidants, which help protect the body from free radical damage.
Ragi contains a lot of fiber, which helps with digestion. It also aids with constipation relief.
Ragi is high in protein, which is beneficial to hair and skin health. It is also high in iron, which is necessary for hair development.
