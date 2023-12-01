7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Raisin
01 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Raisins are a natural source of glucose and fructose, giving you a quick burst of energy to keep up with your active lifestyle
Raisins, which are high in fiber, benefit digestive health by supporting regular bowel movements and maintaining a healthy gut microbiota
Raisins are high in boron, a mineral that helps to build strong bones and joints, lowering the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures
Raisins are high in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and promote cardiovascular health
Raisins contain compounds that suppress bacterial growth in the mouth, aiding in the prevention of tooth decay and gum disease
Raisins are high in iron, which is necessary for avoiding anemia and supporting appropriate oxygen delivery throughout the body
Raisins are high in antioxidants, which protect cells from free radical damage and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease
