7 Ayurvedic Herbs For Strong Bones, Osteoporosis

Ashwagandha: It contains anti-inflammatory properties and promotes healthy joint functioning. In this process, it can be effective for Osteoporosis prevention.
Chamomile: Chamomile extract help promote the growth of osteoblastic cells—the cells in your body that work to stimulate bone growth and mineralization. This can be consumed as a tea or as a capsule.
Dandelions: Dandelions are packed with vitamins and minerals including calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium. Drinking dandelion tea regularly can also keep your bones dense, and help prevent osteoporosis.
Giloy: It is rich in copper, iron, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium, which contribute to maintaining strong bones and those dealing with arthritis. It can be consumed in the form of juice or Giloy powder.
Gotu Kola- Its abundance of anti-inflammatory properties provides relief from joint pain and swelling. Regular consumption of Gotu Kola can also address issues like varicose veins.
Horsetail: It is suggested as a treatment for osteoporosis (thinning bone), because it contains silicon, a mineral needed for bone health.
Lemongrass: It contains essential nutrients, especially flavonoids, which support bone health by contributing to their growth and strength. Drinking lemongrass tea regularly helps in boosting immunity, protecting against various diseases.
