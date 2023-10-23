7 Ayurvedic Herbs to Reduce Joint Pain in Knees - In Pics
Try Ayurvedic herbs like Guggul, Ashwagandha, Shilajit and others to relieve joint pain and inflammation.
Black pepper possesses antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and gastroprotective effects.
Diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory compound found in garlic, reduces the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines.
Eucalyptus leaf oil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. In addition to being antioxidants, eucalyptus leaves contain flavonoids that can help reduce oxidative stress.
Aloe Vera is popularly used to treat minor skin irritations like sunburn because of its healing properties, but it may also be beneficial for joint discomfort.
Cloves contain eugenol, a phytogenic bioactive substance with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.
Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Administration of cinnamon has a significant influence on genetic indicators of oxidative stress and inflammation.
Turmeric and curcumin, the substance that gives it its yellow colour, have analgesic as well as anti-inflammatory properties.
