7 Benefits of Alkaline Water: Improve Your Health and Wellness
26 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Alkaline water draws minerals into the cells, which improves hydration.
Alkaline water may help to improve skin health by reducing inflammation and improving the skin's ability to retain moisture.
Alkaline water may aid in the neutralization of acids in the body that can drain calcium from the bones.
Alkaline water may assist in boosting energy levels by enhancing the function of the mitochondria, which are the power plants of the cells.
Alkaline water has the potential to reduce blood pressure by lowering inflammation and increasing blood vessel function.
Alkaline water is said to help slow the aging process by reducing the damage caused by free radicals.
By neutralizing the stomach acid that causes heartburn, alkaline water can assist in minimizing acid reflux.
