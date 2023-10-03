7 Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar Before Bedtime Can Change Your Life

03 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

By increasing feelings of fullness and lowering calorie intake, apple cider vinegar may aid in weight loss

The use of apple cider vinegar may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and enhance blood sugar control

Triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol may both be reduced by using apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar may enhance heart health by lowering cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels

By killing harmful microbes and encouraging the development of helpful bacteria, apple cider vinegar may aid in improving digestion

Using apple cider vinegar to treat sunburns, lessen eczema, and fight acne may benefit skin health

Apple cider vinegar can make hair shinier and softer while eliminating dandruff, which may assist in enhancing the health of the hair

