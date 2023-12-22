7 Benefits of Eating Gajak in Winter Season
22 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
What is gajak? It is a winter special dry sweet made of sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts.
What is winter without gajak? Here are few health benefits to know.
Boost Digestion: It has good fibre content that may help with gastric issues.
Since it is often made with jaggery, it can help in providing energy.
Sesame in gajak may help to regulate blood pressure levels.
Good For Skin: It has zinc, selenium and antioxidants that may help for a glowing skin.
Bone Health: The mix of sesame seed with jaggery helps bone with calcium.
