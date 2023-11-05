7 Best Beverages for Effective Studies

05 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Water is necessary for good health and cognitive function. It keeps you hydrated and alert, and it can even make you happier

Green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that helps with focus and concentration. It also contains a moderate amount of caffeine, which provides an energy boost

Smoothies are an excellent way to get a quick dose of nutrients. They can be made with fresh fruits and vegetables, yogurt, and other nutritious ingredients

Coffee is a well-known beverage for a reason. Caffeine improves alertness, mood, and cognitive function

Kombucha is a fermented tea with a variety of health benefits, including improved digestion and energy levels. It also contains caffeine, which can give you a boost of energy

Fruit juice is high in vitamins and minerals, which are necessary for good health and cognitive function. It can also provide an energy boost

Yerba mate is a caffeine and stimulant containing South American tea. It is said to boost mental and physical performance

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Harmful Effects of Refined Oil

 Find Out More