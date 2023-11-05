7 Best Beverages for Effective Studies
05 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Water is necessary for good health and cognitive function. It keeps you hydrated and alert, and it can even make you happier
Green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that helps with focus and concentration. It also contains a moderate amount of caffeine, which provides an energy boost
Smoothies are an excellent way to get a quick dose of nutrients. They can be made with fresh fruits and vegetables, yogurt, and other nutritious ingredients
Coffee is a well-known beverage for a reason. Caffeine improves alertness, mood, and cognitive function
Kombucha is a fermented tea with a variety of health benefits, including improved digestion and energy levels. It also contains caffeine, which can give you a boost of energy
Fruit juice is high in vitamins and minerals, which are necessary for good health and cognitive function. It can also provide an energy boost
Yerba mate is a caffeine and stimulant containing South American tea. It is said to boost mental and physical performance
