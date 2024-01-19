7 Best Cooking Oils For Health
19 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Avocado oil- It is made from the flesh of pressed avocados and has a high smoke point and mild flavour, making it ideal for almost any type of cooking in the kitchen.
Canola oil- Because of its low saturated fat content, canola oil is well-known for being a heart-healthy choice.
Chia seed oil- Well-known for its beauty and hair-care benefits, chia seeds can also be used as a cooking oil.
Olive oil- A basic ingredient of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is high in potent antioxidants and beneficial monounsaturated fatty acids.
Peanut oil- A high-temperature cooking oil derived from the seeds of the peanut plant.
Sesame oil- It contains healthy unsaturated fats than dangerous saturated fats and antioxidants,
Sunflower oil- This seed oil is great as it is low in heart-harming saturated fats and high in unsaturated fats, which make it light and flavorful.
