Top 7 Immunity Boosting Foods for COVID, H3N2
18 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Eggs: Rich in protein, eggs are one of the best foods to add in your diet.
It It helps to boost immunity and vitamin c rich food are good way to include in diet while suffering form flu. Orange, grapes, kiwi, red pepper are few food rich in vitamin C.
Ginger helps to prevent inflammation and boost immunity
Green tea can be soothing and its antioxidants properties improve health.
Broccoli is also powerhouse of nutrients like calcium and fiber.
Milk is a great source of Calcium and turmeric milkis saidto have immunity boosting properties and has medicinal purposes too.
Garlic has been used for ages for its medicinal purposes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Places On Earth That No One Is Allowed To Visit