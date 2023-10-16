7 Best Fruits to Get Clear Skin
16 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Grapes are high in antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from harm
Mango includes vitamin A, which aids in the healing and suppleness of the skin
Kiwis are high in vitamins C and E, which maintain the skin and encourage collagen synthesis
Oranges are high in vitamin C, which aids in collagen formation and inflammation reduction
Strawberries are high in vitamin C and salicylic acid, both of which can aid in the treatment of acne and blemishes
Papaya includes papain, an enzyme that can help exfoliate and remove dead skin cells from the skin
Watermelon has a lot of water, which helps to moisturize the skin and flush out toxins
