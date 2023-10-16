7 Best Fruits to Get Clear Skin

16 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Grapes are high in antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from harm

Mango includes vitamin A, which aids in the healing and suppleness of the skin

Kiwis are high in vitamins C and E, which maintain the skin and encourage collagen synthesis

Oranges are high in vitamin C, which aids in collagen formation and inflammation reduction

Strawberries are high in vitamin C and salicylic acid, both of which can aid in the treatment of acne and blemishes

Papaya includes papain, an enzyme that can help exfoliate and remove dead skin cells from the skin

Watermelon has a lot of water, which helps to moisturize the skin and flush out toxins

