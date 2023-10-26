7 Best Hair Oils For Dandruff – Control Itching And Flaking During Winters
Since the air becomes drier in the winter, dandruff is more prevalent. To provide the appropriate care, dandruff causes must be determined.
1. Coconut Oil- enhances the health of your hair and helps to hydrate the scalp. It also aids in lowering the fungus that could produce dandruff on the scalp.
2. Rosemary Oil- because rosemary oil has particular antibacterial and antiseptic qualities, it can be used to treat dandruff. It functions as an antifungal agent as well.
3. Basil Oil- Its high concentration of beneficial compounds may help treat hair loss and lessen dandruff. Additionally, it might ease scalp irritation.
4. Tea Tree Oil- It may help in treating dandruff and the scalp irritation because of its anti-fungal and antibacterial qualities.
5. Lemongrass Oil- A study showed using lemongrass oil with hair masks relieved the symptoms of dandruff.
6. Peppermint Oil- The strong antibacterial qualities of peppermint oil make it a potential treatment for dandruff.
7. Olive Oil-It is a potent agent that offers hair photoprotection and prevents dandruff due to its antifungal characteristics.
