7 Best Oils That Relieve Menstrual Cramps

25 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Lavender oil calms and soothes muscles, decreases inflammation, and enhances sleep quality

Cinnamon oil boosts circulation, alleviates pain and inflammation, and warms the body

Roman Chamomile oil helps to relax muscles, relieve pain and inflammation, and aid with digestion

Clove oil relieves pain and inflammation while also killing germs

Rose oil regulates hormones, alleviates pain and inflammation, and boosts mood

Peppermint oil relaxes and soothes muscles, boosts energy levels, and relieves pain and inflammation

Clary Sage oil regulates hormones, alleviates pain and inflammation, and boosts mood

