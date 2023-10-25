7 Best Oils That Relieve Menstrual Cramps
25 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Lavender oil calms and soothes muscles, decreases inflammation, and enhances sleep quality
Cinnamon oil boosts circulation, alleviates pain and inflammation, and warms the body
Roman Chamomile oil helps to relax muscles, relieve pain and inflammation, and aid with digestion
Clove oil relieves pain and inflammation while also killing germs
Rose oil regulates hormones, alleviates pain and inflammation, and boosts mood
Peppermint oil relaxes and soothes muscles, boosts energy levels, and relieves pain and inflammation
Clary Sage oil regulates hormones, alleviates pain and inflammation, and boosts mood
