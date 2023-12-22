7 Best Physical Activities For Improving Mental Health
22 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Dancing improves the chemical transmission and networking in the brain, which contributes to the stabilisation of mental health.
Kickboxing is a powerful way to lower stress and anxiety. The activity involves punching and kicking movements that will also boost your flexibility.
Learning Martial Arts like karate and judo is an effective way to release stress, frustration, energy and tension.
Engaging in outdoor activities like nature walks or hiking offers a refreshing change of pace and a mental boost from the fresh air.
Pilates, which consists of a set of regulated motions and mat exercises meant to increase endurance, strength, and flexibility and help in relieving stress.
Physical activity like swimming releases feel-good hormone that helps in improving your mood and boost mental well-being.
Yoga is a great way to relieve stress as it entails a sequence of breathing exercises that improve your mental health.
