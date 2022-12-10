7 Calcium-Rich Foods For Lactose Intolerant

10 Dec, 2022
Soya milk is rich in vitamin D which you can have if you are allergic to milk or milk products.
Chia seeds are dense in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.
1 tablespoon of the sesame seeds which we mostly use in parathas or in ladoos contain 88 mg of calcium.
One cup of broccoli has 87 mg of calcium that is enough for the body
1 cup of almonds contain 385 mg of calcium
If you love oranges, you can actually have one of those and get about 75 mg of calcium.
