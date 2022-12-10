7 Calcium-Rich Foods For Lactose Intolerant

10 Dec, 2022

Onam Gupta

Soya Milk

Soya milk is rich in vitamin D which you can have if you are allergic to milk or milk products.

10 Dec, 2022

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are dense in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.

10 Dec, 2022

Sesame seeds

1 tablespoon of the sesame seeds which we mostly use in parathas or in ladoos contain 88 mg of calcium.

10 Dec, 2022

Broccoli

One cup of broccoli has 87 mg of calcium that is enough for the body

10 Dec, 2022

Almonds

1 cup of almonds contain 385 mg of calcium

10 Dec, 2022

Orange

If you love oranges, you can actually have one of those and get about 75 mg of calcium.

10 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Googled Travel Destinations In 2022

 Find Out More