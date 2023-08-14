7 Calming Teas to Lower Stress

14 Aug, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Teas are one of the best beverages to calm down the nerves and feel a little bit refreshed

After a long day of work , coming home to some distresses is important

Chamomile tea is known to be good for anxiety and destress a bit

Green tea is known for its several health benefits. It helps to lower anxiety and set a tone of calmness

Peppermint tea helps to reduce cortisol level and uplift the mood

Black tea is a good beverage to refresh the energy after long tiring day

Lemon tea is a citrus tinge and anti-oxidants that provide a little bursts of energy and instant refreshing feeling,

Lavender tea has ant depressive and anti-inflammatory properties that help to lower stress, depression and anxiety.

