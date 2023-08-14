7 Calming Teas to Lower Stress
14 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Teas are one of the best beverages to calm down the nerves and feel a little bit refreshed
After a long day of work , coming home to some distresses is important
Chamomile tea is known to be good for anxiety and destress a bit
Green tea is known for its several health benefits. It helps to lower anxiety and set a tone of calmness
Peppermint tea helps to reduce cortisol level and uplift the mood
Black tea is a good beverage to refresh the energy after long tiring day
Lemon tea is a citrus tinge and anti-oxidants that provide a little bursts of energy and instant refreshing feeling,
Lavender tea has ant depressive and anti-inflammatory properties that help to lower stress, depression and anxiety.
