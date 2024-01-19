7 Diabetes Tips For 50-Year-Olds to Help Control Glucose Levels
19 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
As we age, we must be more mindful about our lifestyle choices to keep blood sugar level in control.
Keep moving: Regular exercise is the golden rule for keeping blood sugar in check.
Weight Loss: A healthy weight is imperative to lower risk of blood sugar spike.
Healthy diet: Nutrient dense food is important for manage glucose levels.
Salt: Healthy sodium levels helps to reduce BP and protects kidney health.
Hydration: Always keep yourself hydrated as it helps to flush out all the toxins enhancing the kidneys,
Stress Management: It affects our metabolism that leads to management of blood sugar level.
Sleep cycle: Good quality sleep helps to maintain insulin sensitivity at optimal level.
