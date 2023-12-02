7 Diabetes Tips to Control Insulin Spike in Winters
02 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Winter season makes us more lazy and lethargic and is also calorie laden causing insulin spike.
Diabetes has a tendency to increase during winter season.Blood sugar level may spike due to constricted blood vessels, decreased oxygen levels.
Sometime low oxygen levels may lead to false readings as well. Hence, it is important to follow these tips in colder months.
Do not skip workout: At least have proper exercises, yoga for 15-20 minutes.
Keep yourself warm. Layer yourself when going out as cold temperature can stress the body.
Practice deep breathing exercises or meditation to de-stress the body. Its is an important tip for diabetes management especially in winter season.
Stress management is very essential for proper reading and regulating blood sugar.
Mindful Eating: Incorporate more leafy vegetables, winter specials like beetroot, carrot etc.
Monitor Glucose levels: As low oxygen may lead to false reading, ensure proper body temperature before taking reading.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Ways Hazelnuts Benefit Your Health