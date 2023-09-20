7 Diseases You Can Get By Kissing- In Pics
One of the most common diseases to spread while kissing is Influenza. You may experience headaches, muscle pain, sore throat, and fever.
Herpes is a type of cold sore you might have in or around the mouth. It can be transmitted through kissing.
Syphilis is another type of mouth sore that can be transmitted through kissing. It can be treated with the help of antibiotics.
Respiratory viruses is another kind of disease that can be easily transmitted while kissing.
The bacteria infection Meningitis gets usually transmitted while kissing. Primary symptoms are stiff neck, fever, and headache.
Gum diseases can occur over time, the bad bacteria can affect your gums in a longer period of time.
The chances of transmitting tooth decaying can get faster while kissing. It is caused by a bacteria known as bacterium streptococcus mutan.
