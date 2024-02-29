7 Drinks To Lower Joint Pain
29 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Green Tea contains anti-inflammatory compounds that help with arthritis issues.
Coffee has anti-inflammatory properties that help in easing joint pain.
Start your day with a warm glass of lemon water that may help reduce inflammation, potentially alleviating joint pain.
The high concentrations of collagen, glucosamine, and chondroitin found in bone broth are good for joint health.
Pineapple juice contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce joint pain.
Maintain adequate hydration in your body by drinking water to ward off gout flare-ups.
Prepare smoothies by adding fruits and veggies for the maximum amount of nutrients and say goodbye to any kind of pain.
