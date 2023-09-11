7 Dry Fruits for Glowing Skin
11 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Almonds are high in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects the skin from damage.
Apricots are high in vitamin C, which aids in collagen formation and wrinkle reduction.
Dates are high in potassium, which helps to improve blood circulation to the skin.
Pistachios include antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the skin from UV damage.
Figs are high in fiber, which helps to cleanse and smooth the skin.
Prunes include vitamin K, which helps to improve skin suppleness.
Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids, which aid in moisturizing and prevent dry skin.
