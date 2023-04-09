7 Dry Fruits That Can Speed up Your Weight Loss

09 Apr, 2023

Onam Gupta

Almonds are low in fat that are best to have in weight loss journey

In 100 grams of raisins, you will find only 0.5 grams of fat

Pistachios helps in keeping your stomach full for longer period of time

Dates are rich in flavour and very good for weight loss

Apricorts provide your body with magnesium, which regulates fat metabolism

Consumption of figs reduces sugar cravings and helps you maintain a healthy diet

Brazil nuts can be beneficial in weight loss due to the presence of a specific amino acid that helps burn fat.

