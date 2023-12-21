7 Dry-Fruits to Boost Mental Health and Reduce Stress in Winters

21 Dec, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Adding few dry-fruits in the diet can help boost mental health.

However, it is important to consume them in moderation to avoid any health risk.

Cashews: It is a good source of zinc that helps boost mental health.

Walnuts: It has omega-3 fatty acid that is good for brain health. It lowers depression risk.

Dates: It is a natural source of serotonin that boost good mood and regulates blood sugar too.

Almonds: Rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, this dry fruit contributes in regulating mood and is good for cognitive functioning as well.

Pistachios: It is rich in antioxidants and helps reducing anxiety

Prunes: Dried plums are rich in antioxidants and fibres that help with digestion.

