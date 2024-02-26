7 Dry Fruits To Boost Your Memory
26 Feb, 2024
Almonds- Packed with essential nutrients, this nut protects your brain cells from oxidative stress.
Cashews- These nuts are packed with magnesium that protects your brain against age-related memory loss and indirectly influences cognitive performance by maintaining a positive mood.
Dates- You can boost your brain function by adding this powerhouse of natural sugar, fibre, and essential nutrients to your everyday diet.
Hazelnuts- This dry fruit is an excellent option for promoting optimal brain function as it is loaded with vitamin B1, antioxidants, and healthy fats.
Pistachios- This nutrient-dense dry fruit contains a unique combination of antioxidants, healthy fats, and vitamin B6.
Raisins- This natural sweetener is a nutrient-dense option for memory enhancement and is rich in iron, potassium etc.
Walnuts- It is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids that support cognitive function and help in the development of neural pathways.
