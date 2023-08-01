7 Effective Yoga Asanas to Boost Mental Health
01 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Daily dose of yoga for about 15-20 minutes can help reliev the stress from over all body and help with calmness and composure that will aid mental health as well as physical health.
Meditation is very effective and important to attain that peace after a day of chaos and stress.
Cat-cow pose is a gentle back-bend stretches that is good for back and spine.
Sukhasana as the name goes, it is the happy pose. It aims to create that ideal ambience to relax the mind and de-stress the body overall.
Adho Mukha Asana or Downward facing Dog: This traditional forward bend can be restful and rejuvenating.. Helps with body balance and strength.
Dhanurasana or bow pose helps to stretch the back and relives stress from overall boy.
Paschimottasana s also a relaxing yoga pose for improving heart health, immunity and stretches out the back.
Bridge pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too.
