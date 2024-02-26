7 Effective Juices To Relieve Constipation
26 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Apple juice can also aid in the fight against constipation with its laxative properties owing to the regulating effect of sorbitol.
You can add cucumber juice to your daily diet as it is a summer delight and helps in regulating your bowel system.
If you experience constipation, drink at least two glasses of lemon water every day to help soften the stool for easier passage.
Mosambi juice may be a useful treatment for constipation as it contains acids that aid in clearing toxins from the bowel tracts and provide instant relief.
Orange juice is rich in vitamin C and has many fibres that help in boosting your digestive system.
Pineapple juice is an excellent remedy for constipation because it contains water and other fluids that aid in the passage of faeces.
Watermelon is a great choice, especially in the summer thanks to its high water content helps you stay hydrated and cleanse your digestive system.
