7 Effective Lifestyle Habits to Reverse Fatty Liver

27 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Cruciferous veggies like broccoli have antioxidant properties and helps remove toxins from liver

Say no to baked goods as they might increase sugar levels adding on to fatty liver problems

Coriander leaves also help remove toxins from the body

Hydration is the key. Drinking water helps flush out toxins and lower burden on liver

Increase fiber rich food that help with gut microbes and reduce liver inflammation

Garlic is known to have several medicinal properties. It has Allicin that reduces inflammation too

Nuts help with fatty liver issues.

Fruits are always a healthy option. They have required mineral, anti-oxidants to support the body system.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IPL 2023: Players With Most Dot Balls In Powerplay

 Find Out More