7 Effective Lifestyle Habits to Reverse Fatty Liver
27 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Cruciferous veggies like broccoli have antioxidant properties and helps remove toxins from liver
Say no to baked goods as they might increase sugar levels adding on to fatty liver problems
Coriander leaves also help remove toxins from the body
Hydration is the key. Drinking water helps flush out toxins and lower burden on liver
Increase fiber rich food that help with gut microbes and reduce liver inflammation
Garlic is known to have several medicinal properties. It has Allicin that reduces inflammation too
Nuts help with fatty liver issues.
Fruits are always a healthy option. They have required mineral, anti-oxidants to support the body system.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL 2023: Players With Most Dot Balls In Powerplay