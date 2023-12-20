7 Effective Tips to Manage Exam Stress on Mental Health
Manage your time by planning your day to cope with your syllabus. Avoid any last-minute tensions by staying ahead of your game.
Make sure you get your essential diet to deal with any stressful situation during exams.
Lacking sleep will only add the exam stress and accelerate mental health issues. Make sure you get your 8-hour sleep and power naps in between.
Engage in productive group studies, and set limits and deadlines for yourself and the team.
Keep your distractions away and instead indulge yourself in dancing, reading, and cooking for much-needed relaxation.
Keep your desk and workplace clean to avoid clutter and mess. This keeps you organised and keeps your mind clear.
Take sufficient breaks to improve your attention span. Small breaks also help to rejuvenate your brain.
