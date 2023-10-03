7 Effective Ways to Remove Neck Pain

03 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Apply heat for 20–30 minutes at a time to relax muscles and ice for 15–20 minutes at a time to minimize inflammation.

Regular exercise will help to strengthen the neck's supporting muscles.

Sleep on your back or side with a pillow that supports the natural curve of your neck.

When working or using a computer, adjust your desk and chair so that your neck is in a neutral posture.

Stretch your neck gently to increase flexibility and relieve tension in your muscles.

Choose a pillow that is the ideal height and firmness for your sleeping position.

To prevent straining the neck, have a healthy posture throughout the day.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Mudras to Connect to Your Heart

 Find Out More