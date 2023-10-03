7 Effective Ways to Remove Neck Pain
03 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Apply heat for 20–30 minutes at a time to relax muscles and ice for 15–20 minutes at a time to minimize inflammation.
Regular exercise will help to strengthen the neck's supporting muscles.
Sleep on your back or side with a pillow that supports the natural curve of your neck.
When working or using a computer, adjust your desk and chair so that your neck is in a neutral posture.
Stretch your neck gently to increase flexibility and relieve tension in your muscles.
Choose a pillow that is the ideal height and firmness for your sleeping position.
To prevent straining the neck, have a healthy posture throughout the day.
