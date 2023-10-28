7 Fibre-Rich Foods to Eat on Empty Stomach in Morning
28 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
How we start our morning has an affect on the rest of our days. Here are some energy-boosting foods to kickstart your morning.
Soaked Almonds: It had dietary fibre, helps in better nutrient absorption and boost energy.
Honey Lemon Water: Lukewarm water on empty stomach is good for metabolism and gives energy too.
Eggs: Rich in protein and fibre this dairy product is one of the best breakfast options.
Apples: Rich in fibre, apples are great way to start the day.
Oatmeal: It is high in fibre content and keeps you full longer.
Dates: It is good to have on empty stomach as it aids in weight loss, boosts metabolism. Fibre helps in nutrient absorption.
Saffron Water: It may help lower sugar cravings in the morning.
