7 Flaxseed Benefits for Healthy Hair
07 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Flaxseed reduces frizz and makes hair more manageable
Flaxseed is high in important fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, all of which nourish the hair follicles and scalp
Flaxseed promotes the shine and luster of the hair
Flaxseed strengthens the hair strand and prevents breakage
Flaxseed hydrates the hair and scalp, reducing dryness and frizz
Flaxseed can aid in the restoration of damaged hair and the overall condition of the hair
Flaxseed includes elements that can aid in hair growth and prevention of hair loss
