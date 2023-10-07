7 Flaxseed Benefits for Healthy Hair

07 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Flaxseed reduces frizz and makes hair more manageable

Flaxseed is high in important fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, all of which nourish the hair follicles and scalp

Flaxseed promotes the shine and luster of the hair

Flaxseed strengthens the hair strand and prevents breakage

Flaxseed hydrates the hair and scalp, reducing dryness and frizz

Flaxseed can aid in the restoration of damaged hair and the overall condition of the hair

Flaxseed includes elements that can aid in hair growth and prevention of hair loss

