7 Foods That Damage Intestine

Artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose can disrupt gut bacteria balance and promote the growth of harmful bacteria
Fried foods are high in bad fats and can irritate the stomach lining. They can also cause inflammation and encourage the growth of harmful microbes
Alcohol can upset the gut bacteria balance and increase intestinal permeability. It can also irritate the stomach lining and cause inflammation
Lactose, a sugar that some people cannot digest, is found in dairy products. Lactose intolerant people may experience gas, bloating, and diarrhea as a result of this
Processed foods are frequently high in trans fats, sugar, and additives. These ingredients can irritate the gut lining and upset the gut bacteria balance
Gluten is a protein found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. When people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity consume gluten, they may experience gut inflammation, diarrhea, and other digestive issues
Red meat is high in saturated fat and cholesterol, both of which can contribute to gut inflammation. Inflammation can cause damage to the gut lining and increase intestinal permeability
