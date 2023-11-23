7 Foods That Damage Intestine

23 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose can disrupt gut bacteria balance and promote the growth of harmful bacteria

Fried foods are high in bad fats and can irritate the stomach lining. They can also cause inflammation and encourage the growth of harmful microbes

Alcohol can upset the gut bacteria balance and increase intestinal permeability. It can also irritate the stomach lining and cause inflammation

Lactose, a sugar that some people cannot digest, is found in dairy products. Lactose intolerant people may experience gas, bloating, and diarrhea as a result of this

Processed foods are frequently high in trans fats, sugar, and additives. These ingredients can irritate the gut lining and upset the gut bacteria balance

Gluten is a protein found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. When people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity consume gluten, they may experience gut inflammation, diarrhea, and other digestive issues

Red meat is high in saturated fat and cholesterol, both of which can contribute to gut inflammation. Inflammation can cause damage to the gut lining and increase intestinal permeability

