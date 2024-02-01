7 Foods That Can Cause Digestive Issues
01 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Many artificial sweeteners contain sorbitol, a sweetening agent that is associated with bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.
Citrus fruits tend to be acidic and can cause upset stomach
Caffeine and oils found in coffee can irritate your digestive system.
Fried foods are high in fat and there is a great chance that they may bring diarrhoea.
High-fat foods are extremely difficult to digest, which may cause bowel problems, cramps, and other digestive problems.
Processed foods are generally high in fats, sugars, and refined carbohydrates, all of which can aggravate digestive issues.
Spicy food is not considered healthy for your digestive health as it can cause heartburn or other stomach-related problems.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cholesterol Diet: 10 Indian Spices to Manage LDL Naturally in Winter