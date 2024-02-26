7 Foods To Add In Your Plant-Based Diet
26 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Walnuts- This plant-based food contains a significant amount of omega-3 fatty acids and proteins that help lower your cholesterol level.
Fruits- Packed with vitamins, minerals, and other dietary fibres. Fruits are perfect plant-based eatables that help you meet your nutritional needs.
Healthy fats- Avocado, olive oil, and coconut oil are excellent sources of essential fatty acids that support your heart health and overall well-being of your body.
Herbs and spices- They not only add flavour to your dishes but also provide various health benefits thanks to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Legumes- Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are great sources of plant-based proteins, vitamins, and minerals.
Vegetables- Everyone should eat all kinds of vegetables as they provide your body with a wide range of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and more.
Whole grains- You can add brown rice, oats, and barley to your diet to gain sustained energy as they are rich in carbohydrates, fibres, and essential nutrients.
