7 Foods to Avoid Before Dinner For a Restful Sleep
21 Jul, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
A good night sleep is vital for proper body functioning.
What we eat and not also impacts our sleep cycle.
But certain foods should be avoid before bedtime for a restful sleep.
One should avoid eating high-protein food in dinner because it may cause bloating and be hard to digest at night.
One should avoide ice-cream or food with high sugar content to avoid glucose spike at night time.
Beverages with high-caffeine content disrupt a good quality sleep cycle
Fired food ha lot of fat content that hampers a smooth digestion
Spicy food is a common mid-night craving but seriously muddles with restful sleep. Eating hot spicy food can lead to sweating and rise body temperature making to difficult to sleep properly.
Just few gllasses of wine or bees right before bedtime can lead to disturbed sleep. Snoring is one of the products of it.
Too much of carbohydrate intake before sleeping can cause digestive issues that further may keep you awake through the night.
