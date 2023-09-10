7 Foods to Avoid Eating with Tea
10 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Consuming too much sugar with tea can induce a blood sugar increase.
Turmeric should be avoided because tea inhibits the absorption of curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric.
Citrus fruits should be avoided as the acidity of citrus fruits can interfere with the absorption of iron and other nutrients.
Tea includes tannins, which can bind to iron and limit its absorption, thus iron-rich meals should be avoided.
Drinking cold tea causes stomach cramps and nausea in some people.
Spicy foods can irritate the stomach lining, making tea digestion difficult.
Dairy items should be avoided since calcium can bind to iron and inhibit its absorption.
