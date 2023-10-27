7 Foods to Increase Oxygen Level in Your Body
27 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Rising air pollution is leading to increased respiratory problems
Berries: It is one of the healthiest fruits add in everyday diet. It is high in anti-oxidants and other vitamins .
Avocados: It has the required fatty acids that help to boost oxygen in the body.
Kiwi: It is a rich of source of copper, zinc, minerals and vitamins that
Carrots: It has all the vitamins that help to detoxify the body and boost oxygen.
Beetroot: It is good in absorbing oxygen and serves several health benefits too.
Garlic: This medicinal herb is good for respiratory health. Therefore, it helps with oxygen levels of the body as well.
Pomegranate: Anar is one of the best fruits that is high in zinc and mineral content that is good for boosting oxygen level.
