7 Foods to Increase Oxygen Level in Your Body

27 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Rising air pollution is leading to increased respiratory problems

Berries: It is one of the healthiest fruits add in everyday diet. It is high in anti-oxidants and other vitamins .

Avocados: It has the required fatty acids that help to boost oxygen in the body.

Kiwi: It is a rich of source of copper, zinc, minerals and vitamins that

Carrots: It has all the vitamins that help to detoxify the body and boost oxygen.

Beetroot: It is good in absorbing oxygen and serves several health benefits too.

Garlic: This medicinal herb is good for respiratory health. Therefore, it helps with oxygen levels of the body as well.

Pomegranate: Anar is one of the best fruits that is high in zinc and mineral content that is good for boosting oxygen level.

