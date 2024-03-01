7 Foods to Raise HDL Good Cholesterol Levels Naturally
01 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Nuts and seeds, legumes, fruits and few other everyday foods can help increase good cholesterol HDL levels at home.
Seeds have omega 3 fatty acids that help to improve cholesterol
Avocados are rich in antioxidants compounds, minerals, fibre that help to manage cholesterol levels.
Cocoa, as per studies, may have polyphenols that could increase concentration of HDL cholesterol.
Legumes and beans have nutrient rich content that is important for maintaining good cholesterol level and lower LDL.
Olive oil has antioxidants that help to raise HDL levels naturally.
Nuts: Almonds, walnuts and other nuts are rich in omega, antioxidants and help to improve good cholesterol.
Fatty fish is said to help manage cholesterol levels and provides with other nutrients also.
