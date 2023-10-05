7 foot massage techniques - pamper your feet at home
05 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Ball roll: Roll a tennis ball under your foot's sole, putting pressure on any areas of tension
Heel squeeze: Apply firm pressure on the heel of your foot with your thumb and fingers
Arch press: Apply firm pressure on the arch of your foot with your thumbs
Thumb walk: Apply firm pressure with your thumbs as you walk up the sole of your foot from the heel to the toes
Toe stretch: Pull each toe gently back towards the heel
Finishing strokes: Massage the top and bottom of your foot with long, soft strokes
Ankle rotation: Gently stretch the muscles and joints by rotating your ankle in both directions
