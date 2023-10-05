7 foot massage techniques - pamper your feet at home

05 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Ball roll: Roll a tennis ball under your foot's sole, putting pressure on any areas of tension

Heel squeeze: Apply firm pressure on the heel of your foot with your thumb and fingers

Arch press: Apply firm pressure on the arch of your foot with your thumbs

Thumb walk: Apply firm pressure with your thumbs as you walk up the sole of your foot from the heel to the toes

Toe stretch: Pull each toe gently back towards the heel

Finishing strokes: Massage the top and bottom of your foot with long, soft strokes

Ankle rotation: Gently stretch the muscles and joints by rotating your ankle in both directions

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tone Up Your Stomach With This 13-Minute Yoga Sequence

 Find Out More